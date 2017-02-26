TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Justin Bieber Pee | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Justin Bieber and Mariah Carey Sang at THIS Celebs Birthday!

February 26, 2017 12:40 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
This sounds like the best birthday party EVER!

Floyd Mayweather turned the big 4-0 and celebrated at the J.W. Marriott last night in L.A.

And you know this wasn’t just some cake and balloons party…

There were hundred dollar bills with Floyd’s face on them, a money tree (with those Floyd bills), live white tigers, and of course celebs galore like…

Mariah Carey singing “Happy Birthday”:

His good friend Justin Bieber singing “Where Are You Now”:

Fat Joe also got on the mic with “Lean Back”:

Pretty freakin cool right?

See all the pics from the party here: Floyd Mayweather’s 40th

Who would you perform at YOUR party?

