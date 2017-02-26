3 T.V. and Film Stars Pass This Weekend!

Such a sad day in Hollywood when not just 1, but 3 stars of T.V. and film pass.

Bill Paxton, (best know for his role in HBO’s “Big Love”, the “Terminator”, “Aliens”, “Tombstone”, “Apollo 13” and “Twister”) passed away this morning from complications from heart surgery. He was only 61.

His family released the following statement:

It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.

Game of Thrones fans were devastated to find out that ‘Mag the Mighty’ – Neil Fingleton passed away last night of heart failure! He was just 36!

Neil also appeared on “Dr. Who”, “X-Men: First Class” and “Avengers” Age of Ultron.”

He was was among the 25 tallest men in the world (he was 7’7″)

And lastly, fans of the People’s Court were heartbroken to find out that the Judge that put court T.V. on the map, Judge Joseph Wapner passed away at the age of 97.

While long retired, TMZ reports:

Wapner was hospitalized last week with breathing problems and his condition worsened, to the point he was taken to his home Friday under hospice care. He died Sunday morning.

Thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of all of these men. You will be missed!