The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl Gets Paid HOW MUCH?

Danielle Bregoli, aka the “Cash Me Ousside” girl may be troubled, a 13-year-old school drop out and rude…but one this she isn’t is broke!

After her first appearance on the Dr. Phil show, instead of getting her follow-up care, her Mom got her an agent. Yes, you read that right.

While in her second appearance she did say she wanted to be a nurse, her “people” are now booking her for pricey meet and greets.

Danielle is getting paid $40,000 to do a M&G in May for a fest called “Rolling Loud Music Festival”!

Her reps say her norm price is:

$30k minimum for appearances in the U.S. and $40k if she has to leave the country.

WOW. Just WOW!

Allegedly, a bar in New York offered her $5,000 for an appearance and she laughed at them and passed.

Isn’t this girl’s 15 minutes up yet?