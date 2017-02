Singer, song writer and now poet!

Yes! That’s right! Mike Posner has a book of poetry called, “Tear Drops and Balloons” coming out on March 17th!

You can pre-order it here: Tear Drops and Balloons

When we chatted with Mike before the Grammy’s he said there will also be an audio book version that will have him reading his poems and some celebs like Justin Bieber too!

Can’t wait?

Check out this clip he put on Instagram of him reading “Glass House”: