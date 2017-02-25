Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony Together Again?

Camila Cabello and Fifth Harmony’s paths will be crossing again!

The Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards are going down and Fifth Harmony are nominated (that would include Camila Cabello technically – she was still a part of the group for the nominated songs/group stuff) – so people just assumed Camila wouldn’t come since she’s not a part of the current group…

…but it was JUST announced that she and Machine Gun Kelly will be performing “Bad Things”!

So yay for their performance…but do you think the girls will hang out? Will they pretend like the other isn’t there?

Looks like we’ll have to wait and see!

The KC Awards are on Saturday, March 11th!

For a full list of nominees (that you can STILL vote for) click here: 2017 Kids Choice Nominees