Why Ed Sheeran is THE GREATEST Boyfriend Ever!

Ed Sheeran has been keeping his relationship with Cherry Seaborn (yes, that’s a real name) on the down low – but allegedly the pair has know each other since school!

Sweet right? Well it gets sweeter!

Ed and Cherry were headed to the Brit Awards Wednesday night when one of her “red bottom heals” (does that mean Louboutin? Girl get your money back and more!!) broke! Ed being the gentleman that he is took HIS shoes off and gave them to her! Look below:

I mean did we all just fall in love with Ed more or what?!

Ed did perform at the Brit awards (WITH shoes on) so looks like all turned out well!

He just set the bar so high right Sheerios? Chivalry is making a comeback in 2017 ya’ll!