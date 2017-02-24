These Are The Most Popular Foods Ordered on Oscars Night

Planning to watch Oscars and pig out at the same time?

We don’t blame you. It’s a long show and you’re bound to get hungry!

But you won’t be settling for burgers and fries.

According to data from Grubhub, orders for spicy and fancy foods spike on Oscars night with folks wanting to eat like celebs from the comfort of their own home!

The site revealed that those tuning into watch the Academy Awards tend to order spicy foods like spicy tuna tempura rolls or spicy drunken noodles.

In fact, in 2016 Viatnamese pho spikeed about 192% during awards night.

Taco de Panza spiked 174% and Neapolitan cheese pizza increased about 120%.

Fancy foods that see a spike include veal, prime rib, crab cakes, calamari, tiramisu, sushi and filet mignon.

The most popular cities for ordering on Oscars night – Philadelphia, San Francisco, Denver and Atlanta.

