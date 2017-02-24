Simone Biles, Mr. T Will Appear on “Dancing With The Stars”

It’s shaping up to be a promising season on Dancing With the Stars!

ET reports that Mr. T and Simone Biles will be joining season 24 of the dance competition show.

Biles was rumored to be joining the previous season but revealed that she wouldn’t have the time.

Her teammate Laurie Hernandez competed instead and won the mirror ball trophy with her partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

Sine Biles is often referred to as the greatest gymnast of all time, this should be a breeze for her.

As for Mr. T, we’re not sure if the former pro-wrestler, has all the dance moves, but he’ll definitely come with “pity the fool” jokes.

Rumor has it, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was asked if she’d be interested in showing off her dance moves but she gave a firm “no.”

Other’s not interested in shaking what their mama gave them? Former first lady Michelle Obama and singer Ashlee Simpson.

Also rumored is former Bachelor contestant Nick Viall.

A source said it’s “looking likely he’ll be on.”

The full cast lineup will be announced March 1 on Good Morning America.

The premiere will follow on Monday, March 20th on ABC.