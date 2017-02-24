President Obama May Get a Highway in Illinois Named After Him

Soon we might be driving down a highway named after President Obama while celebrating Obama Day.

Democratic lawmakers from Chicago want to honor former President Barack Obama with his own highway in Illinois.

The dilemma though – would it be I-55 or 294?? Why not both?

Rep. La Shawn Ford said he would write legislation to name 55 from Chicago to East St. Louis after Obama and would even rename parts of 294 after the 44th President.

This would change the name from the current Tri-State Tollway to the “President Barack Obama Tollway.”

Hopefully, when Obama does ride down a highway named after him he won’t encounter traffic or construction zones. Oh who are we kidding, of course he will!