PICS: Take a Look at What Oscars Preparations Look Like!

Before tonight’s Oscars are given out and history is made, crews have to work night and day to get everything ready.
They have to roll out red carpets, decorate and make sure oversized Academy Awards are placed everywhere you turn.
Check out all the prep below:
The red carpet is rolled out during the preparations for the 89th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland, in Hollywood, California, on February 22, 2016.
The red carpet is rolled out as preparations continue for the 89th Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland Center on February 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
Scenic artist Dena D'Angelo paints Oscar statues as preparations get underway for the 89th Annual Academy Awards February 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Artists clean up and paint Oscar statues for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 20, 2017, In Hollywood, California.
Workers begin the build out of the Oscars red carpet as preparations get underway for the 89th Annual Academy Awards February 20, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Oscar statues are waiting to be cleaned and painted for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 20, 2017, In Hollywood, California.
Artists paint Oscar statues for the 89th Annual Academy Awards on February 20, 2017, In Hollywood, California.
Workers build the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 23, 2017.
An Oscars statue at the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017.
The 2017 Academy Awards will take place in Hollywood on February 26.
Workmen prepare the red carpet arrivals area ahead of the 89th annual Oscars outside the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on February 24, 2017
