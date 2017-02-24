If the rumors are true, this is going to be one heck of season for Dancing with the Stars!

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and Mr. T have reportedly already been confirmed to join the cast for season 24 and now Variety is saying one of the members of FIFTH HARMONY will also be on the bill.

While it remains to be seen which member – Normani, Ally, Dinah or Lauren – will get their dance on, I think it’s safe to say they will all have the upper hand on the competition.

Have you seen those girls dance in concert?

Also rumored is Olympic figure skating legend Nancy Kerrigan and Bachelor Nick Viall.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Girardi is also set to join the cast!

The full cast list will be revealed on Good Morning America on March 1.