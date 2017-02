George Clooney says having kids is going to be an adventure. What film did Shailene Woodley play his daughter?

Morgan is ready for school and ready to smackdown Shelly! Some one had their Wheaties for breakfast!

Showbiz Shelly is the entertainment reporter and co-host for The J Show on B96 Radio (96.3 FM). At 7:15 am, every weekday morning she also takes on listeners in a pop culture quiz: The Showbiz Shelly Smackdown. ...