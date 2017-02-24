Eminem to Headline Reading and Leeds Festivals

By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s 2001 and 2013 headlining engagements at the UK’s Reading and Leeds Festivals injected a shot of hip-hop in the nearly 70-year-old institution. Rap acts like Ice Cube, Public Enemy and the Beastie Boys are other ice-breaking artists who’ve brought their brand of hip-hop to the festivals, held annually over the last weekend in August. During that time, the lineup rotates between two venue locations in the historic towns of Reading and Leeds: Eminem will perform in Reading on August 26 and Leeds on August 27.

Related: Eminem Made Sure Kendrick Lamar Didn’t Use Ghostwriters

Event organizers expressed their excitement about Em’s return appearance to the festival, fondly remembering his previous appearances.

“Eminem returning to Reading and Leeds is beyond exciting,” said R&L boss Melvin Benn. “His 2013 headline performance was incredible and I can’t want to have him back. In addition to our third and final headliner—joining Kasabian and Muse—we’ve announced over 70 additional acts to this year’s line-up—it’s looking stronger than ever.”

Kasabian and Muse are co-headliners of the festivals, whose lineup also includes Bastille, Major Lazer, Korn, Haim, Halsey and Fatboy Slim.

See the full lineup for this year’s festivals here: