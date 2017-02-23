TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | National Margarita Day | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Watch These Netflix Titles Before They Leave In March

February 23, 2017 11:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Netflix

Not Animal House!!!!

Why would they take away one of the best movies of all time??

Not. Cool.

While we know what’s coming to Netflix in March, here’s everything leaving in March. Start binge watching now before they’re gone!

LEAVING IN MARCH

March 1

Jaws

Justice League: War

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Keeping Up Appearances

Monarch of the Glen: Seasons 1 – 7

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Robin Hood: Seasons 1 – 3

Survivors: Series 1 – 2

March 2

Black or White

Sweetwater

March 3

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Misfire

Web Junkie

March 4

Entertainment

I Dream of Wires

Otto the Rhino

Seashore

The Discoverers

The Nanny Diaries

March 5

Food Chains

Jail Caesar

The Days to Come

Two Hundred Thousand Dirty

March 6

Pit Stop

Rigor Mortis

March 7

Hansel vs. Gretel

March 8

Love At First Fight

The Starving Games

See the full list HERE!

