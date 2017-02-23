TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | National Margarita Day | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Watch Out Kylie Jenner – Kanye West Is Creating a New Beauty Line

February 23, 2017 12:22 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Kanye West is dabbling in the world of cosmetics and beauty!

Mr. West announced that he is creating a makeup line and even filed the legal documents “”declaring his intention to produce DONDA brand makeup, perfumes, lotions, and other cosmetics.”

The brand, as you see above, will be named after his late mother, Donda West.

This isn’t even the first time West expressed interest in a makeup/lifestyle brand.

Earlier this month, he shared a “Donda Chart” which he created years back featuring all of his ideas for the line.

His new venture might cause some tension in the family considering Kanye’s sister-in-law Kylie Jenner already has a super successful makeup line.

Kylie started Kylie Cosmetics by simply selling Lip Kits. When those became a hit, she began adding eyeshadows and just announced her first collection of highlighters called Kylighters.

SHE DOES IT AGAIN! 😱 KYLIGHTERS LAUNCHING FEB.28th AT 3pm pst!!! Tune into Kylie's Snapchat right now!

A post shared by Kylie Cosmetics (@kyliecosmetics) on

The highlighters come in  six yummy dessert-themed shades and will be available on Feb 28th at 6pm ET!

Will Kanye’s makeup brand become Kylie’s direct competitor?

 

