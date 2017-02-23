The Cast of ‘This Is Us’ Is Really Sorry For Making You Cry

Yeah, they really do have a lot to be sorry for.

There have been a total of 16 This Is Us episodes and I’ve cried a total of 16 times.

Maybe more if you’re counting the multiple times I ugly-cried during this week’s “Memphis” episode.

During the apology video, they point out that in the 16 short episodes, our Kleenex budget has doubled, our bosses keep offering us personal days and the owner of the local wine shop knows us by name.

All true.

Here’s their apology – but I don’t think they are going to stop making us emotional anytime soon!