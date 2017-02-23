TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | National Margarita Day | Zedd & Alessia Cara

The Cast of ‘This Is Us’ Is Really Sorry For Making You Cry

February 23, 2017 11:33 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: this is us

Yeah, they really do have a lot to be sorry for.

There have been a total of 16 This Is Us episodes and I’ve cried a total of 16 times.

Maybe more if you’re counting the multiple times I ugly-cried during this week’s “Memphis” episode.

During the apology video, they point out that in the 16 short episodes, our Kleenex budget has doubled, our bosses keep offering us personal days and the owner of the local wine shop knows us by name.

All true.

Here’s their apology – but I don’t think they are going to stop making us emotional anytime soon!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live