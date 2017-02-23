Suge Knight’s Son Says He’s Being Treated Unfairly in Prison

By Amanda Wicks

Suge Knight is awaiting trial after being charged with murder and attempted murder in a 2015 hit and run that left one person dead and another injured. But prison isn’t being kind to the former Death Row Records president.

Billboard revealed in early February how Knight’s phone and visitor privileges had been taken away after a sheriff requested restricting his jail privileges. Now, his son Suge Jacob Knight has spoken up about his father’s mistreatment.

“Im grateful to see my dad this morning, but it hurt me to see him get neglected right infront of my face. Im distugsted [sic] that these people take an oath to serve justice but do the exact opposite,” Suge Jacob wrote in an Instagram post. “I havent seen or heard this mans voice in two years! When we will they view him as a human? How come the man who turned himeslef [sic] in on a “Hit and Run” case (Which is really a Self Defense Case) gets mistreated more than the Rapist or a serial killer?”

Knight turned himself into police after the incident and claimed that he accidentally hit the two men while trying to escape attackers. He has plead not guilty to both charges and remains held on $10 million bail.

Knight’s son continued, “I know sin is sin but what about mercy? I don’t know anybody who can sit in solitary confinement for two years and not speak to, nor choose his own lawyer.” He ended by encouraging anyone who supports his dad to help, and included the hashtag #FreeSuge.