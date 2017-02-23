Peeps is Dropping New Flavors Just in Time For Easter

Easter is quickly approaching and Peeps are prepared.

The marshmallow sugar treats just announced 12 new Peep flavors for the Spring.

Even if you’re anti-Peep, one of these new flavors might just convince you to change your mind.

The new flavors are part of the Peeps Delights Line, which basically means they’re a bit more “gourmet.”

They include: vanilla, lemon, orange, strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, coconut and chocolate mousse.

All the Peeps are dipped in chocolate or flavored fudge.

Not converted yet?

They are also releasing FILLED Peeps that you’ll only be able to get at Target.

Those flavors are triple chocolate filled with chocolate ganache and vanilla caramel brownie filled with caramel, obviously.

Don’t knock it till you try it!