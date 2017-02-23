Lots Of Ladies Needed To Be Paid Extras In Upcoming Chicago PD Episode

|
SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS:
*Please have your submissions in ASAP – by FRIDAY (2/24) morning…as we will be showing your photos to the Director that afternoon for review.
If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit an email with the following to TAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding role in the Subject Line:
(If submitting for multiple roles, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles listed in the subject line)
**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (no distractions: no hats/sunglasses, etc.)
LEGAL NAME:
EMAIL:
PHONE:
ZIP:
AGE:
HEIGHT:
WEIGHT:
FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:
TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s) *& describe placement
CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Please describe/attach a photo
ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:
AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 2/27 – 3/13
PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS WITH ANYONE YOU MAY KNOW THAT MEETS THESE REQUIREMENTS AND MAY BE INTERESTED IN WORKING ON THE SHOW!!!!!