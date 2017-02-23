Lots Of Ladies Needed To Be Paid Extras In Upcoming Chicago PD Episode

Chicago PD Episode 419 will film from

Wednesday, March 1st – Monday, March 13th

*Specific film dates listed below are tentative and still subject to change

Here’s a breakdown of our FEATURED casting needs for the upcoming episode of Chicago PD: Season 4! Any updates about these scenes and date changes will be posted on our FACEBOOK PAGE. *Please keep an eye out there for DAILY background extra posts & opportunities.

—————————————————————————- AVAILABLE ROLES:

*Applicants must have flexible schedules, as dates are still subject to change and if selected you must then have no time constraints on the finalized dates.

*If you are interested in submitting for more than one role, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles in subject line (not a separate email for each role desired).

——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ LIP SERVICE “

ROLES : Featured Girls Making out w/ actor

FILM DATE: WEDNESDAY 3/1 (TENTATIVE)

SPECS : Seeking attractive women ages 21-25 who are comfortable with kissing/making out with dayplayer actor for a video montage that will be used for a seminar scene. In the scene, the seminar is being hosted by a professional pick-up artist; a suspect in a rape/murder case. Applicants MUST be at least 21 years old and comfortable with the physicality and the subject matter. Prior experience with on-screen kissing is a plus but not a requirement. May also require a wardrobe fitting prior to film date.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD (Typically 1 to 2 days prior to filming)

PAY RATE : $300/8hrs of work and time and one half for anything after 8;+$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ REX’S GIRL “

ROLES : Featured Lingerie-Clad Girl (Photoshoot)

FILM DATE: FRIDAY 3/3 (TENTATIVE)

SPECS : * THIS IS A PHOTO SHOOT ONLY* Seeking 1 attractive woman ages 21-25 ANY ETHNICITY who is comfortable doing a photo-shoot in lingerie or a bikini. Should be super sexy Maxim/PlayBoy Bunny types. When submitting, please include photos in a bikini or 2 piece lingerie. Photos don’t need to be professional, but hair and makeup should be done. There will be a mandatory wardrobe fitting prior to the shoot date.

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD (Typically 1 to 2 days prior to filming)

PAY RATE : $300/8hrs of work and time and one half for anything after 8;+$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work ——————————- SUBMISSION TITLE: “ BACHELORETTE “

ROLES : Featured Bachelorette Party Girls

FILM DATE: TBD

SPECS : Seeking women Ages 29-40 to play featured day-player actress’ friends/bachelorette party crew. This will most likely require a wardrobe fitting prior to shoot date. Since film date is TBD, please list any absolute conflicts from 2/27- 3/13

WARDROBE FITTING: TBD (Typically 1 to 2 days prior to filming)

PAY RATE : $84/8hrs of work and time and one half for anything after 8;+$25 Fitting Bump added to your first day of work SUBMISSION INSTRUCTIONS: *Please have your submissions in ASAP – by FRIDAY (2/24) morning…as we will be showing your photos to the Director that afternoon for review. If you live in/around the Chicago, IL area, please submit an email with the following to TAILSTICKSCASTING@GMAIL.COM with the corresponding role in the Subject Line:

(If submitting for multiple roles, please only submit 1 email with all desired roles listed in the subject line)

**ATTACH MULTIPLE RECENT PHOTOS of yourself in appropriate attire for the role you are submitting for (no distractions: no hats/sunglasses, etc.)

LEGAL NAME:

EMAIL:

PHONE:

ZIP:

AGE:

HEIGHT:

WEIGHT:

FEMALES: DRESS/T-SHIRT/BUST/WAIST/HIP/SHOE:

TATTOOS: *Please attach a photo of all tattoo(s) *& describe placement

CAR?: Color/Year/Make/Model *Please describe/attach a photo

ANYTHING ELSE WE SHOULD KNOW?:

AVAILABILITY?: *Please list any absolute CONFLICTS between 2/27 – 3/13 PLEASE FEEL FREE TO SHARE THIS WITH ANYONE YOU MAY KNOW THAT MEETS THESE REQUIREMENTS AND MAY BE INTERESTED IN WORKING ON THE SHOW!!!!! PLEASE MAKE SURE THAT YOUR PHOTO SUBMISSIONS ARE AT LEAST A FULL BODY AND A HEADSHOT PHOTO, UP AGAINST A PLAIN WALL (NO DISTRACTIONS) AND WELL LIT.

PLEASE DRESS IN APPROPRIATE ATTIRE FOR THE ROLE YOU ARE SUBMITTING FOR.

THESE SHOULD NOT BE PROFESSIONAL, RETOUCHED PHOTOS.

PHOTOS TAKEN ON A CELL PHONE ARE FINE, AS LONG AS THEY MEET THESE REQUIREMENTS AND ARE NOT BLURRY.