[Listen] Britney Spears’ 2007 Breakdown Umbrella Is For Sale

Remember that 10 years ago this month, Britney Spears had her famous 2007 breakdown. Yes, the shaving her head incident that was highlighted in the Britney Ever After LifeTime movie. Well, a photographer took the umbrella that the popstar swung at the paparazzi and is selling it! The bid is said to be around $100K, but all proceeds will go to a charity of Britney’s choice. As of right now, has not been posted for the public to bid.