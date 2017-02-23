TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | National Margarita Day | Zedd & Alessia Cara

Liam Payne’s GF Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy with Stunning Maternity Shoot

February 23, 2017 11:03 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne, One Direction

Mommy to be Cheryl Cole is no longer hiding that bump.

The X-Factor U.K judge confirmed she’s expecting a baby by revealing her growing baby bump during a photo shoot for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust.

The photograph, published by The Daily Mirror, shows Cole in a long black dress cradling her bump.

Meanwhile, the father-to-be made an appearance at the Brit Awards, accepting the award for Best British Artist Video on behalf of One Direction.

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

(Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The two have never publicly confirmed that they are expecting.

In fact, they were shying away from the media however rumors began swirling when Cole’s mother was seen buying pregnancy items and then when they stepped out for a concert in November, when she let her baby belly peak through.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!

