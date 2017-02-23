Liam Payne’s GF Cheryl Cole Confirms Pregnancy with Stunning Maternity Shoot

Mommy to be Cheryl Cole is no longer hiding that bump.

The X-Factor U.K judge confirmed she’s expecting a baby by revealing her growing baby bump during a photo shoot for L’Oreal and The Prince’s Trust.

Time to turn self doubt into self WORTH ❤️ we are proud to announce the launch of our self confidence training programme in collaboration with Princes Trust ❤️🇬🇧 #allworthit #princestrustloreal #lorealmakeup A post shared by L'Oréal Paris Makeup (@lorealmakeup) on Feb 23, 2017 at 1:17am PST

The photograph, published by The Daily Mirror, shows Cole in a long black dress cradling her bump.

Meanwhile, the father-to-be made an appearance at the Brit Awards, accepting the award for Best British Artist Video on behalf of One Direction.

The two have never publicly confirmed that they are expecting.

In fact, they were shying away from the media however rumors began swirling when Cole’s mother was seen buying pregnancy items and then when they stepped out for a concert in November, when she let her baby belly peak through.

Congrats to the soon-to-be parents!