Who wants to score some free tickets to a Chicago Cubs game??

Remember when the Cubs asked fans to come to Millennium Park last year? They hosted a whiffle ball home run derby, giving away free tickets!

Well it sounds like they’re doing something similar this year…

Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today! #HitForMobileTix pic.twitter.com/MEW2Db89bU — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) February 23, 2017

“Hit one out of our mobile ballpark at Millennium Park (South Promenade) for a chance to score tickets from 12-1 p.m. today!” they wrote on Twitter.

