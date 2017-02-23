Best Paczki Deals in The Chicagoland Area

Americans celebrate Fat Tuesday by eating pack, a deep-fried Polish pastry that’s similar to a donut.

The day is best known as “Paczki Day” in Chicago.

In Polish tradition though, the holiday is celebrated on Fat Thursday (9/23), which s referred to as “Tlusty Czwartek.”

Regardless of which day you celebrate – I’d recommend both because one can never have too many paczki – bakeries around the Chicagoland area will be serving up delicious paczki of many flavors.

Alliance Bakery (1736 W. Division St.)

They’ll begin serving paczki this weekend. Flavors include raspberry rose, vanilla bean custard and blueberry lemon. Each paczek will cost $2.75. If you plan on preordering, you’ll need to give them a 48 hour heads up.

Andy’s Deli (4021 W. Kinzie St)

From Thursday to Tuesday, they’ll be serving pack for $1.49 each

Ann’s Bakery (2158 W. Chicago Ave)

Paczki will be available from Thursday through Tuesday for $1.20 each. Strawberry and whipped cream paczki will be more. No preorders necessary.

Bennison’s Bakery (1000 Davis St.)

There will be over 11 pack flavors including praline chocolate mousse and fresh banana cream. The classic flavors will cost $1.62 while special ones will be $2.49!

Beverly Bakery and Cafe (10528 S. Western Ave)

The bakery will have 13 flavors available and will cost $1.75 each! Pre-orders are available and Sunday is the last day.

Bittersweet (1114 W. Belmont)

Bittersweet will put their own spin on paczki using their brioche dough. They’ll be selling a trio of chocolate cream, vanilla cream and lemon curd for $3.50 each.

Bohemian House

They will only have paczki available on Tuesday!

Bridgeport Bakery (2907 S. Archer Ave)

There will be 19 flavors available. Prices start at $1.05 and go up to $1.40!

Get the full list of bakery specials HERE!