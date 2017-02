Doing your taxes yourself?

Using E-file is the most accurate way to file your tax return.

Mistakes can delay your refund, so make sure everything is correct before you file.

Avoid common errors by making sure names are spelled correctly and Social Security numbers are correct.

Double check your account numbers for direct deposit and make sure all your math is correct as well!

Finally, don’t forget to sign and date your return! B96 Cares!