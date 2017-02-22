TRENDING NOW:  | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Beyonce Flips The Bird | Chris Brown Tour

Paparazzi Selling Umbrella Used in Britney Spears’s 2007 Attack

February 22, 2017 11:01 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Would you like to own a piece of pop culture?

On the 10-year anniversary of Britney Spears’ infamous public breakdown, (Tuesday, Feb 21 to be exact), paparazzi are auctioning off THAT green umbrella.

Their motives aren’t greedy however – all profits will be donated to a charity of the pop star’s choice.

Fans will remember the incident, which occurred during a dark phase in Britney’s life.

She was undergoing a custody battle with her estranged-husband Kevin Federline and just shaved her own head at a salon.

While smashing a paparazzi’s SUV, she yelled “f–k you” and the whole ordeal was unfortunately caught on camera.

After the incident, Britney was placed under a psychiatric hold before taking some time off and making an epic comeback!

She continues to be under her father’s conservatorship.

If you need to reminisce on this moment in Britney’s life more, you can read our review of Lifetime’s horrible Britney Ever After biopic. *Shudders*

