Nine Kids From Advocate Children’s Hospital Are At Cubs Spring Training Today!

February 22, 2017 11:49 AM By Lizzy Buczak
How cool is this?

The Chicago Cubs, American Airlines and Advocate Children’s Hospital are all working together to take nine of the hospital’s patients to the North Siders Spring Training.

The Chicago Tribune says that the nine have had to deal with a whole bunch of medical issues, so the trips, which by the way are totally free, will hopefully help get their minds off of wht they’re dealing with.

Dinners, spring training and a whole bunch of other activities are on the docket for today before they head back to real life.

Major props to everyone that’s helped make this possible for these kids!

See pics HERE! 

