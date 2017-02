CHICAGO (CBS) — Ice skating in Millennium Park in February is quite normal. But with Monday marking the fourth straight day of record-breaking warm temperatures, it may have looked a little odd.

Plus, the conditions aren’t exactly ideal.

“It’s slippery, it’s watery, it’s terrible,” said one ice skater who decided to test out the rink with his friends.

Due to the warmer than average temperatures, the Skating Ribbon at Maggie Daley Park is closed until further notice.

Read more at CBS Chicago.