Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Dating Ex Elenaor Calder Again

February 22, 2017 10:46 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Brace yourselves for this news #Directioners!

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are reportedly back together.

U.K newspaper The Sun reports that the couple, who split back in 2015, were supposed to attend a Tommy Hilfiger event together, but Calder canceled at the last minute.

The former couple did spend a lot of time together when she visited though.

An insider said, “It’s early days, but they are an item again.”

Louis and Eleanor had a roller coaster romance, dating for about 4 years.

Shortly after their split, Louis learned he was expecting a baby with his “close friend” Briana Jungwirth.

While becoming a father, he began dating The Originals actress Danielle Campbell, however the two broke up in late 2016.

After all that, is he ready to finally seal the deal with Eleanor?

 

