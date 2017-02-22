Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Dating Ex Elenaor Calder Again

Brace yourselves for this news #Directioners!
Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder are reportedly back together.
U.K newspaper The Sun reports that the couple, who split back in 2015, were supposed to attend a Tommy Hilfiger event together, but Calder canceled at the last minute.
The former couple did spend a lot of time together when she visited though.
An insider said, “It’s early days, but they are an item again.”
Louis and Eleanor had a roller coaster romance, dating for about 4 years.
Shortly after their split, Louis learned he was expecting a baby with his “close friend” Briana Jungwirth.
While becoming a father, he began dating The Originals actress Danielle Campbell, however the two broke up in late 2016.
After all that, is he ready to finally seal the deal with Eleanor?