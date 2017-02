The J Show

Drake and Kanye West are in a feud. Apparently, Kanye has said that Drake is “overplayed.” Drake had a response in a recent interview by saying “I don’t really even understand the point you’re trying to make but whatever it is that you’re going through, I accept it, I don’t respect it at all.” Now Kanye is saying he never said anything in the first place…hmm. The two were rumored to be making music together, guess that has been put on pause!