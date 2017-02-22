[Listen] Lindsay Lohan Says She Was Racially Profiled At The Airport

Showbiz Shelly
Lindsay Lohan is staying that she was asked to remove her headdress at the airport, but they soon after apologized after seeing who she was. Lindsay is using the platform to ask what they would have done if she wasn’t a celebrity and didn’t feel comfortable following those directions.
