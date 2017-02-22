Happy National Margarita Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The Deals In Chicago!

It seems like every other day, there is some kind of alcoholic holiday.

We’re not complaining…. we’re merely pointing out the obvious.

Today we celebrate everyone’s favorite tequila libation – the MARGARITA!

On National Margarita Day, it’s totally acceptable to drink a margarita (or 3) during lunch – especially since it is 70 DEGREES outside.

Here’s where you can sip on the tequila infused drink that makes you forget it’s still winter and takes you back to the sandy, summer beaches!

Tallboy Taco inside Nacional 27 (325 W Huron St, Chicago, IL) is offering 3 special Casamigos tequila cocktails for just $8. Flavors include: Peaches & Dream, Tequila Thyme and Orange-U-Hot.

Cantina Laredo (508 N State St, Chicago, IL) is celebrating with a five day diet and will offer up the Perfect Patron Rita for just $8!

Timothy O’Toole’s Pub (622 N. Fairbanks) is mixing up their signature O’Toole margarita for just $5! They’ll be passing out samples of food in addition.

Margaritaville (700 E. Grand) will be serving $3.50 margs all day at select locations.

The Dark Horse Tap & Grille (3443 N Sheffield Ave) will be offering $5 El Jimador margaritas, $3 El Jimador tequila shots and $2 tacos! YUM!

Bahama Breeze | Caribbean Restaurant & Grill (406 E Golf Rd) will be whipping up $2.22 Classic Margarita’s!

Barcocina (2901 N Sheffield Ave) has a special Watermelon Rosemary Margarita and a Szechuan Peppercorn Margarita for $15!

The Pony (1638 W Belmont Ave) will have $2 Tijuana Sweet Heat Margaritas and $2 Dos Equis Frosty Mugs.

Mercadito Chicago (108 W Kinzie St, Chicago, IL)is offering a BOGO deal on signature margs!