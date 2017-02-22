Chrissy Teigen Had The BEST Response To Twitter Users Claiming John Legend Looks Like Arthur

Chrissy Teigen might be the funniest person on the internet and possibly, the world.

She also has absolutely no chill!

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user pointed out that John Legend looks a lot like Arthur, the cartoon aardvark.

John Legend look like Arthur lowkey pic.twitter.com/bfeG3cYo4M — Emily Sowah (@sowahblanket) February 20, 2017

The tweet got a lot of attention, with roughly 76 thousand retweets and people agreeing and adding their own pictures of his resemblance.

When word of John’s doppleganger got back to Chrissy, she responded in a way only she could – by using the super popular meme of Arthur’s clenched fist with the caption, “John when you tell him he looks like Arthur.”

John when you tell him he looks like Arthur pic.twitter.com/0NW3NDtAb1 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 21, 2017

Now to completely bum you out, John Legend is sticking to his story that he has NO idea who Arthur is. #NoFun