Chrissy Teigen Had The BEST Response To Twitter Users Claiming John Legend Looks Like Arthur

February 22, 2017 11:47 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Chrissy Teigen might be the funniest person on the internet and possibly, the world.

She also has absolutely no chill!

Earlier in the week, a Twitter user pointed out that John Legend looks a lot like Arthur, the cartoon aardvark.

The tweet got a lot of attention, with roughly  76 thousand retweets and people agreeing and adding their own pictures of his resemblance.

 

When word of John’s doppleganger got back to Chrissy, she responded in a way only she could – by using the super popular meme of Arthur’s clenched fist with the caption, “John when you tell him he looks like Arthur.”

Now to completely bum you out, John Legend is sticking to his story that he has NO idea who Arthur is. #NoFun

