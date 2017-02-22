6 Things to Do in Chicago Today Since The Weather Is a Dream!

We almost never get 70 degree weather in February in Chicago so when we do, we have to SEIZE the day!

Here are a few things you can do today to enjoy the unseasonably warm weather before temps drop back to 30 and 40 degrees.

And trust us, these beat shoveling heaps of snow!

1. Jog outside!

You’ve been cooped up in the gym for far too long! Head out on a jog and enjoy a change of scenery while getting your work out!

2. Drink a margarita!

It’s 70 degrees out and some patios are OPEN! Not to mention it is National Margarita Day!

3. Take Your Dog to the Park

Not only have you been cooped up all winter, so has your dog! I’m sure Fido would love to go for a walk and/or run in the dog park!

4. Have a Barbecue!

If temps go back to normal, the next time you’ll be able to grill yourself a burger will be in a few months. Use this time wisely and make yourself a delicious dinner!

5. Check out The Morton Arboretum

They have a ton of activities and even some outdoors!

6. Take a Stroll By The Lake

It might be a little windier and colder by the lake but it’s all worth it!

BONUS: Open your windows at home and let that breeze in. You’ll get rid of all the stuffy winter air and for a brief moment, you’ll feel like it’s already summer!