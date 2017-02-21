YAS! Justin Timberlake is Working on New Music

Justin Timberlake is working on new music and i’d like to say about damn time.

How many times can I listen to The 20/20 Experience on repeat?

The pop star revealed that he’s teaming up with Max Martin for some new tunes. Max was responsible for some of your favorite N’SYNC tunes, so that’s promising.

They’ll also be collaborating with “Can’t Stop the Feeling” co-writer Shellback.

“I’ve known Max for years and then to include Shellback in the process… we literally came from the studio tonight to come to this Q&A,” Justin said during a screening hosted by Variety. “And we’re going back after this. There’s a ton of music that we’re making right now and I’m just so excited about it.”