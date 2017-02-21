Mel B Brought Spice Girls to Broadway! [WATCH]

Mel B finished up her gig on Broadway’s Chicago the Musical on Sunday night and gave the crowd some Scary Spice.

The singer stepped out of her character, Roxie Heart, to sing the Spice Girls’ hit “Wannabe.”

Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc🗽 #broadwaybaby A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:10am PST “I’m going to tell you something,” she told the audience followed by, “So, here’s a story from A to Z…”

Mel posted the moment on Instagram with the caption, “Here is a snippet of me last night doing my last show In @chicagomusical playing Roxie heart breaking character busting out some spice power haha #nyc #broadwaybaby.”

Maybe she was just getting ready for that rumored Spice Girls 20th anniversary reunion?