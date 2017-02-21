TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

[Listen] Radio Perez: Big Sean Attacked By A Fan

February 21, 2017 5:30 AM By Perez Hilton
Filed Under: Celebrity, Entertainment, Gossip, Hollywood, news, Perez Hilton, Radio Perez, reports, Scandal

Big Sean was attacked by a fan during a CD signing. However, Big Sean reacted very classy and calm. He later Twitter out to explain what happened to wish him and his fans the best and of course, thanks for supporting him!

More from Perez Hilton
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live