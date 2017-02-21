[Listen] Radio Perez: Big Sean Attacked By A Fan

The J Show Big Sean was attacked by a fan during a CD signing. However, Big Sean reacted very classy and calm. He later Twitter out to explain what happened to wish him and his fans the best and of course, thanks for supporting him! Perez Hilton More from Perez HiltonComments Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email. More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM Get The App