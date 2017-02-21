Katy Perry’s New Makeup Line is Inspired by Mermaids!

Katy Perry is on top of the world right now!

She just dropped her futuristic music video for her new single “Chained to the Rhythm” and is reportedly coming out with a new beauty line.

Even better? PopSugar reports that it will be MERMAID THEMED!

Seriously, who better than Katy to help you unleash the inner mermaid goddess in you?

The new line is said to feature four new eyeliners, four lipsticks, and two eye shadow/highlighter duos described as “peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes.”

Thanks @COVERGIRL for keeping everyone clean-cut and QT at Hudson High, Home of the Poodles. 💋, Principal Hudson. #KatyxCOVERGIRL A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 29, 2016 at 11:51pm PDT

“In the next evolution of my Katy Kat line with CoverGirl, I was inspired by Spring’s upcoming mermaid and pearlescent hues,” Perry told PopSugar. “You’ll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you’re done.”

The oceanic line is set to drop online at covergirl.com in early March and in stores in April.

If you want to get your mermaid on, may we recommend mermaid swimming classes? We tried them and they were SO COOL!