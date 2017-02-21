Jennifer Lopez is Crushing on Harry Styles!

Who isn’t though?

During a round of “who’d you rather” on The Ellen Show, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she had a crush on One Direction’s Harry Styles.

In the first round, Ellen asked JLo to pick between Zac Efron or Styles.

“It’s funny because I could do either,” she said. “A couple of years ago I would have said Zac Efron, but now I’m going to say Harry Styles.”

She also favored Harry over other heartthrobs including Nick Jonas, The Weekend and even Brad Pitt.

In the end, Ellen declared Harry her boyfriend!

“I don’t date younger men,” Jennifer told Ellen. “It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that. I just meet people and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are. It has nothing to do with age.”

