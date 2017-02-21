Chicago, Prepare For a Bad Allergy Season!

“It’s going to be a bad season,” is NOT what you want to hear when it comes to seasonal allergies.

Dr. Joseph Leija from Gottlieb Memorial Hospital gave us the bad news in his first allergy report for Chicago.

Leija got air samples from the rooftop of the Gottlieb Professional Building in February for his findings.

Since the weather has been warm, he released his report super early, adding that those with mold and tree pollen allergies are suffering already.

“Why is this happening? Is it because of the weather situation or something with the pollution? People with allergies are suffering more and more and more,” he said.

Leia recommended that those with allergies take allergy medications before the symptoms begin.

And if that means hiding out from the warm weather, so be it.

“It’s very essential to have the windows closed. Air condition as soon and as much as possible. What we do know is the weather is not too bad and we open the windows. That’s the worst thing we can do. The air, the pollen comes into the house and then the person with allergies sneezes and has runny nose, stuffy nose,” Leija said.

Lastly, if your allergies are really bad, you might want to consider allergy shots!