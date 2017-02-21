Chicago Cubs Release List Of 2017 Giveaways Items At Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — With the Chicago Cubs winning the 2016 World Series the free swag fans receive when attending home games just got better!

The Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday the 2017 promotional item schedule for home games at Wrigley Field, and some of the items this year are extra special after the big win.

On select home games, fans can received commemorative 2016 World Series items including a replica 2016 NL Champions Pennant and a replica World Series Trophy. Other highlighted giveaways include “The Final Out” bobblehead featuring Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo and a championship parade confetti globe.

“With more than 40 promotional giveaways available to our fans this season, we’re excited to provide an opportunity to relive many of the defining moments from our 2016 championship season while still offering traditional fan favorites like throwback jerseys, retired number flags, T-shirts and caps,” said Cubs Vice President of Marketing Alison Miller, in a statement. “Many of these games promise to be a hot ticket, so we encourage fans to purchase early this year to secure tickets to their must-have dates.”

