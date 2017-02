Having a pop with friends is an iconic part of teenage life in America.

But too much sugar-sweetened beverages can lead to serious health problems.

Kids who regularly have sugary drinks are at increased risk for diabetes, obesity, and cavities.

Parents—warn your young children and teenagers about the health problems associated with drinking too much soda, and stock your refrigerator with healthy drinks, such as water and low-fat milk. B96 Cares!