B96 Cares! Preventing Hearing Loss

Being around too much loud noise—like a leaf blower or rock concert—can cause permanent hearing loss, and once it’s gone, you can’t get it back.
Hearing loss is the third most common chronic health condition in the U.S.
Hearing loss from loud noise at home and in the community can be prevented.
- Avoid noisy places.
- Use earplugs, protective ear muffs, or noise-canceling headphones when near loud noises.
- Keep the volume down when watching TV or listening to music and using earbuds or headphones.
- Get your hearing checked and ask your health care provider how to protect your hearing from noise.