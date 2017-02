The countdown to the FRONT ROW is on!

Win tickets to Ariana Grande’s Dangerous Woman World Tour concert at the United Center on 3/14.

Tuesday 2/21 = 4th row

Wednesday 2/22 = 3rd row

Thursday 2/23 = 2nd row

Friday 2/24 = Front row

Listen between 3-4pm and when we play an Ariana song, be the 12th caller after the song plays and WIN!