What’s Closed for President’s Day and Open

Monday is President’s Day!

And whether or not you’re lucky enough to be off or not, knowing what’s open and closed for this holiday will help!

OPEN:

CTA and Metra: Phew! All buses and trains will be running on their normal Monday schedules.

Malls: Although it’s considered a National holiday, most retailers don’t observe it = LET’S GO SHOPPING! 😉 *Some small private retailers may be closed (boutiques, etc) so call ahead. But all malls will be open in the Chicagoland area. PS – Most furniture stores or department stores have President’s Day sales! Score!

Museums: Most museums in the area will be open with regular hours so go get your learn on! Keep in mind since it’s a holiday it will be crowded like a Saturday or Sunday.

Grocery Stores: All open with regular Monday hours! Again since many people will be off expect weekend crowds.

CLOSED:

Schools : All Chicago Public School ( and regular public schools in Illinoins/Indiana) are closed for this holiday. Most private schools are as well – but if you’re a parent (or student) make sure to check with them to be sure.

City Government: All city offices will be closed for the day opening back up on Monday.

Banks: All banks will be closed for the holiday. Thank goodness for ATMs!

Chicago Park District: The CPD offices will all be closed for the day BUT the parks will all be open. Most Part District offices will observe this holiday.

Chicago Public Library : The CPL will be closed for the day! So go get those books today. Some other local libraries will be open tho so call ahead!

Enjoy you’re day off (if you have it) and we’ll all be here at B96 so if you need plans you can always hang out with us!