TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Artist Tops Of His Birthday Week With The #1 Song In Chicago!

Ed Sheeran celebrated his 26th birthday week with cake, singing a new song on Instagram and having his current song “Shape Of You’ hit #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown.
20. Issues – Julia Michaels
19. I Got You – Bebe Rexha
18. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
17. All Time Low – Jon Bellion
16. Down – Marian Hill
15. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future
14. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
13 Scared To Be Lonley -Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa
12. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
11.This Town – Niall Horan
10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry
8. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul
7. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey
6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
5. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello
4. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk
3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren
2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
- Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran