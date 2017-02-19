TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: This Artist Tops Of His Birthday Week With The #1 Song In Chicago!

February 19, 2017 9:18 AM By Nikki
Ed Sheeran celebrated his 26th birthday week with cake, singing a new song on Instagram and having his current song “Shape Of You’ hit #1 on the B96 Top 20 Countdown.

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Issues – Julia Michaels

19. I Got You – Bebe Rexha

18. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

17. All Time Low – Jon Bellion

16. Down – Marian Hill

15. Cold – Maroon 5 & Future

14. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

13 Scared To Be Lonley -Martin Garrix & Dua Lipa

12. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

11.This Town – Niall Horan

10. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

9. Chained To The Rhythm – Katy Perry

8. Rockabye – Clean Bandit & Sean Paul

7. Closer – The Chainsmokers & Halsey

6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

5. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello

4. I Feel It Coming – The Weekend & Daft Punk

3. Paris – The Chainsmokers & Emily Warren

2. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

  1. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

 

