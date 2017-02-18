Want to Call Ed Sheeran? You Can’t! No One Can!

So if we can’t call Ed Sheeran, and no one else can either…because he has NO PHONE!

No cellphone?! Do people really live like that? Ed does! And he’s done it for OVER a year! He gave his phone up as a New Year’s resolution!

He told Ellen on her show last week:

I still don’t have a phone number. I bought an iPad and I just work off of email. It’s so much less stress. I don’t wake up in the morning and have to answers 50 messages of people asking for something.It’s just … I wake up and have a cup of tea.

Could you live like that?

My phone is basically attached to my hand! It’s like my security blanket! ha ha

So since Ed is single you think that’s a line for him? “I’ll e-mail you” LOL! It sounds like such a write-off!