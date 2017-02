Member when this happened to Britney Spears? (mic feed vocals leaked) It was not a pretty picture!

So before we hear Gaga’s, let’s all remember her killer Super Bowl halftime performance:

Amazing right?

Ok, now listen to the mic vocals from her:

Sure you hear her panting a little from running around and dancing…but STILL amazing!

It just showed us what most of us already new – Lady Gaga can sing her face off!