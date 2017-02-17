TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

Your Phone Can Be Hacked By Charging it in Public

February 17, 2017 2:37 PM By Lizzy Buczak

When you’re out and about on a busy day, one of the worst things to see is the 5% battery remaining warning on your phone. We’ve all been there.

Before you rush over to the nearest USB port or outlet in public to plug in your phone, consider this: your phone could be hacked.

“Just by plugging your phone into a [compromised] power strip or charger, your device is now infected, and that compromises all your data,” Drew Paik of security company Authentic8 tells CNN.

Public charging stations and wi-fi access points have become prevalent in many places like parks, airports and conference centers.

