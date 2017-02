Thanks to your votes Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” has been close to #1 all week in the Top 8 at 8! So is tonight his night? Find out below:

The B96 Top 8 at 8 for 02/17/17:

8- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

7- Julia Michaels “Issues”

6- Maroon 5 “Don’t Wanna Know”

5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

4- Chance the Rapper “All Night”

3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

2- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

1- Ed Sheeran “Shape of You”