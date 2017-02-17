The B96 9 Most Wanted : New Maroon 5

It’s def a TGIF countdown on tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Get ready to dance and welcome new music from Maroon 5!
Check out the list:
The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/17/17:
9- MGK and Camila Cabello “Bad Things”
8- Linkin Park and Kiiara “Heavy”
7- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”
6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”
5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”
4- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”
3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”
2- Maroon 5 and Future “Cold”
1- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”