The B96 9 Most Wanted : New Maroon 5

It’s def a TGIF countdown on tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Get ready to dance and welcome new music from Maroon 5!

Check out the list:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/17/17:

9- MGK and Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

8- Linkin Park and Kiiara “Heavy”

7- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

4- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

2- Maroon 5 and Future “Cold”

1- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”