TRENDING NOW:  | Selena Gomez's "It Ain't Me" | Buy Tix For Lectric Leprechaun | Taco Bell Weddings

The B96 9 Most Wanted : New Maroon 5

February 17, 2017 9:22 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: 9 Most Wanted, Camila Cabello, Chicago, Clean Bandit, countdown, emily warren, future, Katy Perry, kiiara, Kygo, linkin park, Maroon 5, MGK, Sean Paul, Selena Gomez, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, zayn

It’s def a TGIF countdown on tonight’s 9 Most Wanted! Get ready to dance and welcome new music from Maroon 5!

Check out the list:

The B96 9 Most Wanted for 02/17/17:

9- MGK and Camila Cabello “Bad Things”

8- Linkin Park and Kiiara “Heavy”

7- Clean Bandit and Sean Paul “Rockabye”

6- Katy Perry “Chained to the Rhythm”

5- Shawn Mendes “Mercy”

4- Selena Gomez and Kygo “It Ain’t Me”

3- The Chainsmokers and Emily Warren “Paris”

2- Maroon 5 and Future “Cold”

1- Zayn and Taylor Swift “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

More from Rebecca Ortiz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Listen Live